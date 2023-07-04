Pijush Hazarika Inaugurates All Assam Major Prize Money Ranking TT Championship

Minister of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, etc departments Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday inaugurated the 13th All Assam Major Prize Money Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2023.
The inauguration ceremony was organized by the Don Bosco Alumni, Guwahati unit, under the auspices of the Assam Table Tennis Association and the guidance of the Guwahati Sports Association at Don Bosco School.
The minister, who is also the president of the Assam Table Tennis Association, conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all the players participating in the championship.