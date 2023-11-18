Assam: Swasthya Sewa Utsav-2 Slated to Begin on Nov 20

There will be a pre-defined checklist against each category of Health Institutions for the evaluators to complete the assessment of the facilities within the above mentioned three days. Further, a total of 430 teams will be engaged during the event.

The primary objectives of the Utsav are to provide comprehensive health care services to the community by assessing the gaps, to create and share sustainable practices related to key areas of concern in public health facilities linked to positive health outcomes, to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public health facilities, to reduce infant mortality rate and maternal mortality ratio, to reduce out of pocket expenditure of the service users.

In this regard, a state and district-level launch is scheduled on November 20 (Monday).