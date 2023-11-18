Assam: Swasthya Sewa Utsav-2 Slated to Begin on Nov 20

After the successful completion of the Swasthya Sewa Utsav -1 (SSU) in April this year, the Health & Family Welfare Department, Assam will conduct the Swasthya Sewa Utsav -2 from November 20 to 22.
As envisioned by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, preparations are underway in full swing by the health department for conducting the 2nd Swasthya Sewa Utsav.
The event will be conducted in the context of providing quality healthcare services across the state covering 1,261 Government Health Institutions. The government health institutions will be assessed on infrastructure, human resources, and service delivery.
The targeted Health Facilities will undergo internal as well as external assessment. Internal assessment by internal evaluators for building facility level capacity for 'Swasthya Sewa Utsav' has already been completed in this regard.
The team for external evaluators will comprise of two assessors. The first will be a Member of Parliament/ Member of Legislative Assembly/ IAS Officers/ IPS Officers/ ACS Officers and the other will be Faculties/Doctors/Post Graduate students of Medical Colleges.
There will be a pre-defined checklist against each category of Health Institutions for the evaluators to complete the assessment of the facilities within the above mentioned three days. Further, a total of 430 teams will be engaged during the event.
The primary objectives of the Utsav are to provide comprehensive health care services to the community by assessing the gaps, to create and share sustainable practices related to key areas of concern in public health facilities linked to positive health outcomes, to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public health facilities, to reduce infant mortality rate and maternal mortality ratio, to reduce out of pocket expenditure of the service users.
In this regard, a state and district-level launch is scheduled on November 20 (Monday).