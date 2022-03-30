Assam

Assam Swimmers Create World Record, Swim Across Indian Ocean

The trainer Babul Gurung and his protégé Kasturi Gogoi, who set out from Sri Lanka’s Colombo last evening, set foot on Indian shores in Tamil Nadu, having crossed the Indian Ocean.
The trainer student duo Babul Gurung (right) and Kasturi Gogoi (left) from Assam
The trainer student duo from Assam, who set out to create a world record to enter the Guinness Book of Records by swimming across the Indian Ocean, successfully completed their quest on Wednesday.

They pair were the first to attempt the feat from Northeast India to swim across the Indian Ocean and in the process created a world record.

The total distance covered in the course of the feat was 110 kilometres. Their attempt was assisted by both Indian and Sri Lankan Navy along with the All India Swimming Federation.

In addition, the government of Assam along with Assam Swimming Association had also extended their support to the two swimmers.

