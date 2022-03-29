Assam Swimmers To Cross Indian Ocean For Guinness World Record

In a bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, two swimmers from Assam will attempt to swim across the Indian ocean on Tuesday.
Notably, this will be the first attempt from anyone belonging to the northeastern region of India to swim across the Indian ocean.
The two swimmers, Babul Gurung and Kasturi Gogoi from Assam will be taking a shot at the daring task.
The course will begin today evening from Sri Lanka’s Colombo and end tomorrow on March 30 in Tamil Nadu coast in India.
The total distance covered in the course of the feat will be 110 kilometers. Their attempt will be assisted by both Indian and Sri Lankan Navy along with the All India Swimming Federation.
Meanwhile, the government of Assam along with Assam Swimming Association has also extended their support to the two swimmers.