Assam: Tai Ahom Festival Me-Dam-Me-Phi Observed Statewide

Widespread celebrations are taking place across the state on Tuesday as the Tai Ahom community in Assam is celebrating their holy festival Me-Dam-Me-Phi.
The revered festival sees the performance of several pujas as the people of the community remember their ancestors. Prayers are also accorded for the wellbeing of humankind.
Traditionally, the festival is celebrated on January 31 every year. People of the community are celebrating the day-long program following all customs and traditions.
According to reports, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be taking part in the festivities in Assam’s Tipam in the Dibrugarh district of the state.
In the term Me-Dam-Me-Phi, “Me” means prayer or worship, “Dam” translates to the dead and “Phi” means deo or god.
People of the Tai Ahom community hold beliefs that through this social and religious festival, the ancestors shower blessings from heaven when satisfied.
Meanwhile, at Tipam, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi said, “We are expecting the CM to arrive soon. On the occasion, everyone here is in a festive mood. This will the CM’s first visit to Tipam and he will not stay only in the foothills, but also venture to the hilltop where Swargdeo Sukaphaa first laid feet.”
“We hope that people who did not know about Tipam, will come to know about it now. We have seen that under CM Sarma, several places have developed. However, Tipam had not witnessed such progress. The people are hoping that he will bring around the development for Tipam,” Gogoi said.
CM Sarma is expected to perform ritualistic pujas and accord his prayers at the hilltop where Ahom king Sukaphaa once stood.
Taranga Gogoi also mentioned that he held talks with the Assam Chief Minister regarding plans for the development of Tipam. However, those plans will be revealed by the CM himself when he arrives.
Elsewhere, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal observed the occasion at his official residence. Following the ritualistic 'Fura Lung' last night, early today morning, he sat for other customs.
Sonowal sought for the wellbeing of the entire nation while offering prayers to ancestors.