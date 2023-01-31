Assam: Tai Ahom Festival Me-Dam-Me-Phi Observed Statewide

Widespread celebrations are taking place across the state on Tuesday as the Tai Ahom community in Assam is celebrating their holy festival Me-Dam-Me-Phi.

The revered festival sees the performance of several pujas as the people of the community remember their ancestors. Prayers are also accorded for the wellbeing of humankind.

Traditionally, the festival is celebrated on January 31 every year. People of the community are celebrating the day-long program following all customs and traditions.

According to reports, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be taking part in the festivities in Assam’s Tipam in the Dibrugarh district of the state.

In the term Me-Dam-Me-Phi, “Me” means prayer or worship, “Dam” translates to the dead and “Phi” means deo or god.

People of the Tai Ahom community hold beliefs that through this social and religious festival, the ancestors shower blessings from heaven when satisfied.

Meanwhile, at Tipam, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi said, “We are expecting the CM to arrive soon. On the occasion, everyone here is in a festive mood. This will the CM’s first visit to Tipam and he will not stay only in the foothills, but also venture to the hilltop where Swargdeo Sukaphaa first laid feet.”