Assam: Gas Tanker Overturns in Jorabat, No Injuries Reported

A terrifying mishap occurred in the 13th Mile locality of Assam’s Jorabat on Tuesday after a huge gas tanker lost control and overturned, reports said.
According to reports, the 14-wheeler gas tanker bearing registration number GJ 12 BV 2645 was heading from Guwahati towards Upper Assam when the incident occurred.
Right after the incident, turmoil was created in the area and the police along with fire-fighting personnel arrived at the spot thereafter.
However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident.
After coming to a halt in a precarious environment, a fire extinguishing force was present at the accident site.
Meanwhile, the situation has been brought under control and the incident has been communicated to the disaster management department, reports added.