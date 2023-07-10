Assam

Assam: Tea Garden Employee Tragically Dies in Freak Accident Inside Factory

The incident has been reported from the Dufflaghur Tea Estate in Gohpur.
In a tragic incident, a worker lost his life while working in a tea factory in Assam’s Gohpur on Monday.

The incident has been reported from the Dufflaghur Tea Estate in Gohpur. The deceased worker has been identified as Sukhman Munda.

As per reports, Munda met with a tragic incident when he went inside the fan of heavy industrial machinery of the factory. While Munda was spilling tea leaves into the machine, someone reportedly switched it on resulting in the worker’s body being chopped into pieces.

Sukhman Munda was a resident of 16 number line of the Dufflagarh Tea Estate.

