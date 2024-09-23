Assam Tea Garden Workers Protest Over Bonus Demands

Tensions are mounting across Assam’s tea gardens as workers rally against management decisions regarding their annual bonuses.
In multiple estates, tea workers have launched protests, demanding higher bonus percentages and improved working conditions.
At Tinsukia’s Panitola Tea Estate, workers are adamant about receiving a 20% bonus, rejecting the management’s decision to offer only 15%.
Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Treasurer, addressing the issue, said, "We had several discussions on the bonuses, and our president, Paban Singh Ghatowar, had even announced a 20% bonus. Yet, two days ago, the management sent an agreement stating only 15% will be given. We're giving them a three-day ultimatum to meet our demands. If they fail, every officer and employee will leave the company."
The refusal to compromise on a lower bonus percentage has intensified the standoff, with workers determined to hold management accountable.
Meanwhile, in Dimow, the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA) organized a protest at the Kharahat Tea Estate.
Members of the AASAA, alongside tea workers, staged a sit-in in front of the garden headquarters, demanding immediate solutions to ongoing worker issues.
"We've repeatedly submitted memorandums highlighting the problems in our tea estate. It's been 4-5 years, and nothing has been resolved. Our demands include a 351-rupee daily wage, a 20% bonus, and filling vacant positions. If these aren't met within a month, we'll escalate our protests," a protestor declared.
Following the demonstration, All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA) representatives handed a memorandum to the garden manager, urging swift action on their demands.
Similarly, unrest has erupted at Borbam Tea Estate in Sivasagar district, where 500 tea workers gheraoed the garden office in protest against the decision to offer a 15% bonus.
Chanting slogans like "Mazdoor Sangh Murdabad," the workers declared they would not accept anything below 20%. The protestors called the management's offer exploitative and vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met.
These widespread protests reflect the brewing discontent across Assam’s tea gardens, where workers feel their rights to fair compensation and working conditions are being overlooked. The situation remains tense, with further demonstrations expected if a resolution is not reached soon.