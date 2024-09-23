Assam Tea Garden Workers Protest Over Bonus Demands

Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Treasurer, addressing the issue, said, "We had several discussions on the bonuses, and our president, Paban Singh Ghatowar, had even announced a 20% bonus. Yet, two days ago, the management sent an agreement stating only 15% will be given. We're giving them a three-day ultimatum to meet our demands. If they fail, every officer and employee will leave the company."