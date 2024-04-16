Priyanka Gandhi Vows Wage Hike for Assam Tea Garden Workers

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra initiated her inaugural roadshow in Assam on Tuesday, starting from Titabor Chariali within the Jorhat constituency, covering a distance of approximately 2 kilometers.
During a bustling roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi declared that if the opposition alliance secures victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the daily wages of tea garden workers will witness a surge.
Addressing a sizable crowd, she asserted that the ruling party harbors intentions to ‘change’ the Constitution, a move that could detrimentally affect the nation's populace.
Recalling her previous visit to Assam and interactions made with tea garden workers ahead of assembly polls a couple of years ago, she said that a promise was made to elevate wages if Congress attained power. However, with the electorate's choice leaning towards the BJP, the promised increase didn't materialize, keeping wages stagnant at around Rs 250.
"When I came to Assam and visited tea gardens before assembly polls 2-3 years ago, I had promised to raise the wages if Congress formed the government. But you chose BJP and the wages were not raised from around Rs 250. I am again telling you that our manifesto has guaranteed to increase the wages of tea garden workers if we form the government at the Centre," Vadra said.
Gandhi's purpose behind the viist to Jorhat was to galvanize support for Congress Lok Sabha candidate Gaurav Gogoi, who is in a closely contested battle against the incumbent BJP Member of Parliament, Topon Kumar Gogoi. She was accompanied by Gaurav Gogoi and APCC President Bhupen Borah, along with other prominent state leaders.
Priyanka Gandhi further added that while BJP leaders focus on extraneous matters during their campaigns, Gogoi consistently raises the concerns of the people.
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vadra highlighted that despite skyrocketing unemployment, he has only sparingly addressed the issue, primarily through his 'Man Ki Baat' sessions.