Man Stabbed Multiple Times on Neck Inside Tea Factory in Assam: What Went Wrong?

Speaking to the media, one of the All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) members said, “According to our information, the case is entirely personal between the accused and the victim. They are relatives; the deceased was accused Lobo Munda's brother-in-law. They both work at Gingia Tea Estate; although he was off-duty the day the incident occurred. After 9.30 p.m., he entered the factory with a bag containing a machete and began stabbing Lukas Tanti. Some of them attempted to stop him, but he chased them away with the machete.”