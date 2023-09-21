Man Stabbed Multiple Times on Neck Inside Tea Factory in Assam: What Went Wrong?

In a shocker, a man believed to be in his 40s was stabbed to death to death in Assam’s Biswanath district on Wednesday.
The incident was reported inside a tea factory at Gingia Tea Estate in the Biswanath district.
CCTV footage shows the chilling moments of the incident. The men are seen grappling with each other when the accused one Lobo Munda took out a pruning knife (Kalam Katari) from a handbag and started to stab him (the victim) multiple times at the neck.
The deceased has been identified as Lukas Tanti.
The incident has sparked a sensation inside the Gingia Tea Estate and has raised questions over the safety of the tea garden labourers inside the factory.
Speaking to the media, one of the All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) members said, “According to our information, the case is entirely personal between the accused and the victim. They are relatives; the deceased was accused Lobo Munda's brother-in-law. They both work at Gingia Tea Estate; although he was off-duty the day the incident occurred. After 9.30 p.m., he entered the factory with a bag containing a machete and began stabbing Lukas Tanti. Some of them attempted to stop him, but he chased them away with the machete.”
Another AATSA leader claimed that such kind of incident has sparked a fear amongst the tea garden workers inside the factory.
“The safety of the employees in tea gardens is a constant concern for AATSA. We already spoke with the tea garden's management about this. Our expectations are crystal clear; we expect the gate in-charges to be on guard during their assigned duty hours. They ought to keep an eye on all workers entering and leaving the tea garden,” said the AATSA member.
Meanwhile, the Gingia police in Behali under Biswanath district has arrested the accused Lobo Munda and have began an investigation after registering the murder case.