Assam: Tea Shop Owner Among 3 Nabbed on Bribery Charges

In yet another operation conducted against corrupt officials in Assam, two government employees and a tea shop owner were trapped red-handed while accepting bribe on Monday.
In the first trap, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (UB) identified as Mukut Ali, in charge of the Jambari Outpost under Kamrup district’s Boko Police Station demanded Rs. 6,000 as bribe from the complainant for sending case diary to a concerned court in connection with a case against her husband.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid earlier today by a team of the Anti-Corruption department at the Boko Police Station. In the same trap, Phanindra Das, a middleman who is a tea stall owner was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs. 3,000 as part of the demanded bribe in conspiracy with ASI (UB) Mukut Ali. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
ASI (UB) Mukut Ali was also apprehended for demanding bribe from the complainant and accepting it through a middleman, in conspiracy with him. In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 16/10/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 84/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
In the second trap of the day, a complaint was received alleging that Dipankar Kalita, ACS, an Executive Magistrate of the office of the Kamrup District Commissioner had demanded Rs. 3,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing his land demarcation matter. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against Kalita.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today in the office of the Kamrup DC office where Kalita was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs.3,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption. In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 16/10/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 85/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up action is underway in both cases.