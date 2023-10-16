Assam: Tea Shop Owner Among 3 Nabbed on Bribery Charges

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption. In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 16/10/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 85/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow up action is underway in both cases.