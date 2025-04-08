Assam Tea Triumphs Again: Attabarie’s CTC Tea Bags ‘World Tea Award’

Assam's tea has once again brought international acclaim. The CTC black tea produced at the Attabarie Tea Garden in Sivasagar’s Demow has won the prestigious ‘World Tea Award’ as part of the Global Tea Championship Awards 2025.

The prestigious competition, celebrating the finest teas from around the world, was officially unveiled at the recent World Tea Expo Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

As per the authorities of the tea estate, the CTC tea of the Attabarie Tea Estate, a subsidiary of Luxmi Group, received the award for its superior quality, further cementing Assam’s reputation as a global tea powerhouse.

The feat has sparked celebrations at the tea garden, with an atmosphere of joy and pride filling the air. The management honored the hardworking tea workers by distributing sweets, acknowledging their dedication in crafting this world-class tea.

This international recognition is yet another milestone in Assam's glorious tea legacy, reinforcing its place as a leader in the global tea industry.