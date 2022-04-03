Assam Tea Worth Over Rs 7,500 Crores Sold In Last 2 Years

Assam tea worth over Rs 7,500 crore was sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) in the last two years.

In 2020-21, a total of 182.98 million kg of tea was sold at GTAC, while in 2021-22 up to February, 177.87 million kg were sold.

During the COVID-19 period in 2020-21, tea worth Rs 4,127 crore was sold at GTAC and Rs 3,320 crore tea was sold in 2021-22 up to February.

This was informed by Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer's Association (GTABA).

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic period, our net turnover was Rs 2,790 crore in 2019-20 and tea was sold with an average price of Rs 139.07. During the COVID-19 pandemic period, 182.98 million kg of tea was sold at GTAC with an average price of Rs 225.55. In the last two years, our turnover is around Rs 7500 crore," he said.

On February 14, the speciality tea named 'Nahorchukbari Golden Pearl' was sold at a record price of Rs 99999 per kg through Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read: AASAA Stages Protest in Delhi, Demands ST Status