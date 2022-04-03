AASAA Stages Protest in Delhi, Demands ST Status

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) on Sunday staged demonstrations in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in demand of scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Adivasi community of Assam.

The protest was held in association with the Delhi NCR community.

The AASAA has alleged that the BJP government in Assam has cheated the entire Adivasi community in the name of granting tribal status.

They also alleged that their community has been given the ST status in other parts of the country, but their demand has been ignored in Assam.

One of the members of AASAA said, “We want ST status at the earliest. The centre and the state government had made many promises earlier but have done nothing till now.”

“We demand that both the centre and the state decide over the issue and grant us tribal status. We will be bound to intensify our agitations if our demands are not met soon,” another protesting member said.

