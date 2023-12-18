Fugitive Don Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalized In Karachi Amid Poisoning Rumors
India’s most-wanted underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, owing to a severe health complication.
While social media has been rife with speculation that Ibrahim may have been poisoned, no official confirmation has been provided, as per information relayed by one of his associates.
Dawood was hospitalized two days ago, and he is currently under stringent security measures within the medical facility. He is purportedly the sole occupant on his hospital floor, with access restricted to only top hospital authorities and his immediate family members.
The Mumbai Police are actively seeking additional details regarding Ibrahim's hospitalization, reaching out to his relatives Alishah Parkar and Sajid Wagle for insights. In a development from January, Haseena Parker's son, Dawood Ibrahim's sister, informed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) that the underworld don resides in Karachi following his second marriage.
The NIA, in its chargesheet, has made the assertion that Dawood Ibrahim, along with his key associates, wields significant influence over the operations at Karachi airport in Pakistan.