Assam: Teacher Among Four Arrested in Major Cheating Scandal During HSLC Exams

A major cheating scandal came to light on the second day of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2024 in Assam.
According to reports, during the Social Studies exam taking place at the Murkongselek Girls High School in Assam's Jonai, four persons including a teacher were nabbed for their alleged involvement in the circulation of cheats among students.
Reportedly, the police in charge of the examination center found bundles of cheats from the scooty of the watchman of the school.
Furthermore, after interrogating the watchman named Deben Patir and initiating further investigations the police officials arrested three more individuals including a computer operator and a clerk linked with the scandal.
Among the arrested individuals, one of them is said to be a teacher from a reputed school, named Padma Kuli, reports said.
The other arrested persons have been identified as clerk Liladhar Payeng and computer store owner Dhiraj Duarah. All accused are under police custody and further investigations have been initiated, reports said.
Notably, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams for class 10, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) began on February 16 across Assam.
It may be mentioned that a question paper leak incident was reported on the first day of the HSLC exams in Cachar. However, speaking after reports earlier claimed that images of a question paper were circulated over mobile phones, Ranoj Pegu called them fake.