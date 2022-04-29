NFR Takes Up Solar Route As Ukraine-Russia War Impacts Energy Sector

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to impact the energy sector worldwide, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has now resorted to solar panels to generate more green energy.

With this, the NFR aims to achieve the target of zero carbon emission by 2030 and to minimize dependence on fossil fuels.

In a step forward to achieve the target of zero carbon emission, Roof-Top Solar power plants have been commissioned throughout the Northeast Frontier Railway generating 4358.233 Kilo Watt Peak (KWP) till March this year.

This will, in turn, save 44.54 lakh units that amount to approximately Rs 3.56 crore annually in energy bills, Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway.

He further said that NF Railway is all set to commission 1500 KWP capacity of solar roof top systems in its jurisdiction in the current financial year to meet the energy requirements.

"These include 100 KWP in Silchar station, 200 KWP each in Guwahati station and Kamakhya station under Lumding divison. Apart from all this, 1000 KWP is planned to be commissioned in New Bongaigaon Workshop which is a major workshop under NF Railway," Sabyasachi De said.

The CPRO of NF Railway also stressed that the NF Railway is committed to utilise solar energy for meeting its energy requirements amid the ongoing war and will help in meeting the power needs of all the stations and save precious expenditure for the railways and the country apart from being environment friendly.

"Out of 585 KWP, 195 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Lumding station, 100 KWP in Dimapur station and 120 KWP in Kamakhya Coaching Depot under Lumding division. Similarly, 100 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Rangiya station and 10 KWP each in Viswanath Chariali station and Kendriya Vidyalaya/Rangiya under the Rangiya division. Further in the Alipurduar division, 20 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Dalgaon station and 10 KWP each in Kalchini station, Dhubri station and Salakati station," Sabyasachi De said.

