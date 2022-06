A teacher in Assam’s Chirang district was sentenced to six years of imprisonment by a lower court for sexually abusing a minor.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

If the convict, identified as Sanjib Ray, failed to pay the fine, then his imprisonment would be extended to another six months, the court said.

According to the police, Ray had sexually abused the victim in February this year.

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case was later registered against Ray.