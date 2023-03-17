Assam: Teacher Held For Providing Answers to Daughter Inside Exam Hall

The Cachar Police arrested the teacher who had helped his daughter in writing answers inside the exam hall.

The teacher identified as Anwarul Haque was reportedly suspended after a video where he was seen providing answers to his daughter while she was appearing for Higher Secondary examination went viral on social media. Another teacher identified as Bikash Purkayastha was also suspended for keeping the mobile phone with him during invigilation.

On the other hand, the examination of Haque’s daughter has also been cancelled.

The incident was reported from the Banskandi Nena Mia Higher Secondary school examination center in Assam's Cachar on March 14.

Anwarul Haque was reportedly on the run after the incident. After launching search operations, the Banskandi Police arrested him on Thursday. Haque is currently being interrogated by the police at the Lakhipur Police Outpost.

However, the other teacher Bikash Purkayastha is currently on the run.

The principal of Banskandi Nena Mia HS School has denied all allegations of helping any candidate inside the exam hall and claimed that it was a conspiracy by Bikash Purkayastha.

In a momentous breakthrough, the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam was arrested by the Assam Police in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Thursday.

The alleged mastermind has been identified as Pranab Dutta, who is the principal of Luit Kaboli High School, Lakhimpur and was also the supervisor during the examination center. According to sources, another teacher named, Kumud Rajkhowa has also been arrested in relation to the case.

Moreover, two others from Gogamukh have been detained for questioning. Sources revealed that both teachers have been terminated from their services.