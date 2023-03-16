HSLC Paper Leak: Alleged Mastermind Apprehended in Lakhimpur

In a momentous breakthrough, the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam has been arrested by the Assam Police in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Thursday.

The alleged mastermind has been identified as Pranab Dutta, who is the principal of Luit Kaboli High School, Lakhimpur and was also the supervisor during the examination center.

According to sources, another teacher named, Kumud Rajkhowa has also been arrested in relation to the case.

Moreover, two others from Gogamukh have been detained for questioning.

Sources have revealed that both teachers have been terminated from their services.

The operation was led by DIG Jitmal Doley.

Earlier, on Thursday itself the Assam Police’s Crime Department arrested three people in connection to the HSLC question paper leak that gave way to the cancellation of the class 10 general science examination.

According to the sources, the three accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

It is to be mentioned that one of the three accused is under 18 and the rest of the two are adults.

Earlier, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday said that the investigation into the HSLC question paper leak incident is moving at a face pace.

Assam DGP GP Singh, who arrived in Dibrugarh to take stock of the ongoing probe into the high-profile case pertaining to the General Science question paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations in the state which led to the Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) calling off and rescheduling the particular paper.

Addressing reporters there, GP Singh said, “The CID is actively pursuing all leads in the HSLC paper leak case. Our investigation is progressing rapidly. We are all working together as a team to find out the people behind it.”

He said, “Investigations into the HSLC paper leak case are underway in every district Assam. The CID is probing the matter based on the facts they uncovered while interrogating those detained yesterday in connection with the matter.”