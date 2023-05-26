Assam: Teacher Trims Over 30 Students' Hair During Morning Assembly

Tensions prevailed after around 30-35 students were allegedly tonsured by a teacher at a school in Assam’s Majuli on Thursday morning.
The incident was reported from Majuli English School which is run by Chakhesang Baptish Church in Nagaland’s Kohima.
Sources said that the teacher allegedly trimmed the students' hair in a haphazard way without their consent during the morning assembly as punishment, engendering mental harassment to them.
The students have now refused to attend classes as they have been demoralized and mentally affected due to the detestable act by the teacher, sources informed.
One of the parents said, “I understand that students must keep themselves tidy with clean nails and uniforms. But who gave the school authorities the right to trim my child’s hair in such a way? My son came home crying yesterday with his hair trimmed on the front side and I felt really sad for him. He is now refusing to go to school as he feels embarrassed.”
The teacher, identified as one Nicky, allegedly carried out the act on the directions of the school Headmistress who in her defense said that the students were warned several times to cut their hair but nobody listened.
“We don’t have time to call upon every student and discipline them. We have warned the students not once, but several times. If the students do not follow the rulebook, disciplinary actions will be taken against them,” the headmistress said.