Assam: Teacher Trims Over 30 Students' Hair During Morning Assembly

The students have now refused to attend classes as they have been demoralized and mentally affected due to the detestable act by the teacher, sources informed.

One of the parents said, “I understand that students must keep themselves tidy with clean nails and uniforms. But who gave the school authorities the right to trim my child’s hair in such a way? My son came home crying yesterday with his hair trimmed on the front side and I felt really sad for him. He is now refusing to go to school as he feels embarrassed.”