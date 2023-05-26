Arunachal: Four Held For Stealing 'Golden' Holy Book From Luguthang Monastery

Four persons were arrested for allegedly stealing the 'Golden' holy book from Luguthang monastery at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.
All four of them were nabbed from Meragoh village, Arunachal police said.
According to reports, the golden scripture, which carries historical significance, was stolen last month. On the night of April 28, some miscreants had entered Luguthang village Gonpa by breaking the lock of the main door and took off with an old Buddhist holy book weighing about 35 kg, which was written in gold.
Luguthang is one the remotest villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.
A team of police led by Tawang District, Sub Inspector Pema Wangchu launched a hunt for the book following the theft.
"The four accused were arrested and the stolen property was recovered from the Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek," said police.
Further investigation is underway.