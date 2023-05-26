Arunachal: Four Held For Stealing 'Golden' Holy Book From Luguthang Monastery

All four of them were nabbed from Meragoh village, Arunachal police said.

According to reports, the golden scripture, which carries historical significance, was stolen last month. On the night of April 28, some miscreants had entered Luguthang village Gonpa by breaking the lock of the main door and took off with an old Buddhist holy book weighing about 35 kg, which was written in gold.

Luguthang is one the remotest villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.