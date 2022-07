In an untoward incident, two youths were arrested before being thrashed by villagers in Assam’s Golaghat district for stealing a goat on Saturday night.

The incident was reported in Phukan nagar area in Dergaon.

According to reports, the duo was apprehended while they were trying to escape on a bike.

The arrested duo has been identified as Hrishikesh Kashyap and Tutu Doley.

It may be mentioned that Hrishikesh Kashyap is the son of a noted teacher of an educational institute in Dergaon.