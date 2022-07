A body of an unidentified man was recovered near Matiya in Guwahati’s Deepor Beel area on Sunday morning.

The body was first spotted by locals, after which they informed Azara police.

According to police, the man, who’s identity is yet to be ascertained, is said to around 27 years of age.

Locals suspect that the man was murdered and his body was dumped beside the railway tracks.

