Assam Teachers to Get 12-Day Special Leave to Learn ‘Vipassana’ Meditation

The following conditions have been laid for those teachers interested in the course:

i. Concerned teacher should have obtained admission in the Vipassana center situated at

Chandrapur, Guwahati centre .

ii. Those teachers who have obtained admission in the Vipassana Center, if so desire, can

be sanctioned maximum 12 days (including journey time) special leave.

iii. Concerned teacher should submit leave application along with admission letter’s Xerox copy and on return from leave, he/she should submit certificate issued by the concerned center about his completion of 10 days course.