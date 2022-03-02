World's highest motorable point scaled by Assam cyclists

Assam Mountaineering Association, the pioneer organization of adventure sports in North East India has organized a high altitude cycling expedition in Leh. The expedition was successfully completed on February 27, 2022.

As an acclimatization process the team had rode to Shanti Stupa on the first day and on the second day rode to Nimo village and back to Leh completing a distance of 90km as a practice session.

On the third day, under the leadership of Shekhar Bordoloi, the team members namely Chandutpal Gogoi, Neeraj Bora, Drishti Kashyap Bordoloi and Krishanu Bora (back up ) rode up to khardungla pass and back to Leh completing a distance of 80km .

The team faced mild snowfall on the way and strong winds and temperature up to -23°c on the day time. The height of Khardungla Pass is 17982ft. This is first team from Assam to have completed this route in winter.

The expedition was sponsored by Director of Sports and youth welfare, Assam.

