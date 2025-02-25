"Assam Committed to Leading Digital Revolution": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the crucial role of digital connectivity in driving growth, asserting that the state is fully prepared to be a major stakeholder in India's digital revolution. Speaking at the thematic session "I-Way to Viksit Assam" during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in Guwahati, he reiterated the state's commitment to expanding cyber infrastructure with the active support of the Central government.

"In the era of digital transmission, connectivity is the lifeline of progress, and Assam is steadfast in leading this revolution to achieve fast-paced growth of the state," CM Sarma said in the presence of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

Highlighting India's rapid digital transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Chief Minister outlined plans to enhance Assam’s digital footprint.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s Digital India Mission, he lauded its impact on empowering citizens and ensuring digital access at the grassroots level. "A decade ago, the Prime Minister spearheaded the Digital India Mission with a transformative goal to digitally empower every citizen," he said. He further revealed that Assam aims to connect 25,250 villages with optical fiber and sought the Union Minister’s support in expediting the project. "We request the Union Minister to help us complete this project soon for the benefit of farmers and rural entrepreneurs," he stated.

Outlining Assam's broader vision, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a robust digital ecosystem. "Guided by the Prime Minister’s visionary roadmap, the Government of Assam is committed to building an ecosystem that lays a strong foundation for transforming the digital landscape of Assam," he said.

He further emphasized the state’s efforts in expanding the IT and telecom sectors. "Recognizing the crucial role of these sectors in economic growth, education, and governance, we are taking bold steps to modernize them by bridging the digital divide, ensuring last-mile connectivity, and enhancing telecom services," he noted.

Dr. Sarma also spoke about Assam's growing industrial landscape, mentioning the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s interest in setting up a mobile manufacturing unit with a financial outlay of ₹30,000 crore. "With this development, Assam is becoming a hub of various opportunities. The youth will get employment in the state itself, without having to migrate elsewhere to chase their dreams," he said.

Thanking the Union Minister for his support in Assam’s digital advancement, he remarked, "Because of him, I-Way in Assam has undergone unprecedented development." He assured that the state government is fully prepared to leverage digital infrastructure as a "force multiplier in achieving Viksit Assam."