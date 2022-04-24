Assam: Hostel Girl Commits Suicide

In a tragic incident, a teenage girl in Assam’s Goalpara district allegedly died by suicide inside her hostel room of her private college.

The deceased, whose name couldn’t be ascertained immediately, was a student of a HS 1st year in Aurora Academy at Bhalukdubi area.

As per reports, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room.

No suicide note was found in the room, hence, the reason for her taking the extreme step remains unknown.

The girl was a resident of the Sardarvita area in Tarangapur under the Jaleswar constituency.

During the assembly session last month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that the state reported over 28,000 suicide cases since 2012.

He said that inquiry into such cases has revealed that individuals have taken their own lives for various reasons, including family dispute, financial crisis or a relationship gone wrong.

As many as 28,056 suicide cases have been reported since 2012 in the state, CM Sarma said.

