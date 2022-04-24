GMC Polls: Counting Of Votes Today

Counting of votes in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections will begin today (Sunday).

At least 197 candidates from 57 wards are in the fray in the election which was being held after a gap of nine years.

During balloting, no untoward incident had been reported, state election commission informed. Voting concluded peacefully with an overall 52.80 polling percentage.

Out of the 60 GMC wards, the BJP has already won three wards unopposed.

A total of 197 candidates contested in the 57 wards. Out of the 197, 50 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 54 are Congress candidates, 7 of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 38 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 25 of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), 4 of CPI (M) and 19 are from other parties including independent candidates.

It may be mentioned that Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the first time in GMC polls.

Also Read: GMC Polls: Voters Highlight Issues Of Water Supply, Floods