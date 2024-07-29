Assam: Class 9 Student Killed In Mob Attack Over Goat in Bongaigaon

Sources revealed that an argument ensued between Gazir Ali and the farm owner, which seemed to resolve after both parties returned to their homes. However, tensions flared later that evening when Iyasin was confronted by the same individuals – farm owner Alam Ali and his companions—Zakir Falu, Rajab Ali, Isaw Ali, and several others, totaling 10-12 individuals—while on his way to his daily tuition.