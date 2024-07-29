Assam: Class 9 Student Killed In Mob Attack Over Goat in Bongaigaon

In a distressing incident, a 16-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night after being brutally attacked in a mob-lynching incident a week earlier at Abadi village in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.
The deceased boy has been identified as Iyasin Ali, a student of class 9.
The incident, which occurred on July 21, stemmed from a dispute over a goat belonging to Iyasin's father, Gazir Ali, which had wandered into a neighboring farm.
Sources revealed that an argument ensued between Gazir Ali and the farm owner, which seemed to resolve after both parties returned to their homes. However, tensions flared later that evening when Iyasin was confronted by the same individuals – farm owner Alam Ali and his companions—Zakir Falu, Rajab Ali, Isaw Ali, and several others, totaling 10-12 individuals—while on his way to his daily tuition.
The confrontation escalated into a violent attack on Iyasin by the group, which quickly drew more people, including members of Iyasin’s family. Seven family members were injured in the ensuing chaos.
Unfortunately, Iyasin’s injuries were grievous and had to be admitted to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta.
Sadly, on July 28, Iyasin passed away despite medical efforts, casting a pall of gloom over the tight-knit community. His father, along with local residents, have demanded for a thorough investigation and strict punishment for those responsible for the attack.