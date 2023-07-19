Assam: Teenage Girl Drowns To Death In Teok

In a tragic incident, happened at Balma Hussain chapori of Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district, a teenage girl drowned to death in a pond, reports claimed on Wednesday.
As per the reports, the minor girl had gone to take bath and catch fish in the pond when she drowned.
The girl, who hailed from Dulia Gaon, had gone to catch fish along with a friend in a nearby a paddy field following which the incident took place.
It may be noted that in a similar incident earlier, a minor boy drowned to death during the Kendriya Vidyalay Regional U-14 Subroto Cup Football Tournament, 2023 in Assam’s Kokrajhar district. The deceased boy was a participant in the tournament.
He was a student of Guwahati’s Kendriya Vidyalaya Amerigog (CRPF), sources said.