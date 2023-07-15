Assam
Guwahati Boy Drowns to Death During Subroto Cup Football Tournament in Kokrajhar
Reportedly, a participant in the tournament drowned in the heavy currents of water of a pond while taking a bath there.
The situation turned tense after the death of a minor boy during the KV Regional U-14 Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2023 in Assam’s Kokrajhar, reports claimed on Saturday.
The deceased boy has been identified as David Teron. He was a student of Guwahati’s Kendriya Vidyalaya Amerigog (CRPF).
The body of the student, along with his clothes and footwear has been recovered after search operations were conducted.
Meanwhile, the student’s body has been shifted to the RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar’s Chakma for post-mortem report.
The KV Regional U-14 Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2023 was held from July 13-15 in Kokrajhar.