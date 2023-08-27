Assam: Teenage Girl Found Dead at Home; Parents Allege Rape and Murder by Uncle

A teenage girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Assam's Hojai on Saturday night.
The incident allegedly took place when the parents of the girl were not at home.
According to sources, the parents have accused their relative, Zahar Chauhan, of murdering their daughter.
According to the parents, the girl was allegedly raped by Chauhan two days ago and he had threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
The police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Chauhan is currently absconding and the police are trying to trace him.
Further details awaited.