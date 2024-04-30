Assam: Teenage Girls Go Missing After River Bathing in Two Separate Incidents

Two separate incidents have unfolded in Assam, highlighting the dangers associated with bathing in rivers. In Baithalangso, within Assam's Karbi Anglong district, two teenage girls, identified as Sangeeta Chhetri and Sushmita Chhetri, have gone missing while bathing at Sildubi Ghat along the Borpani river.
Reports indicate that three teenage girls had ventured into the river for a bath, but only one was rescued by local residents. Despite ongoing efforts, Sangeeta and Sushmita remain unaccounted for, prompting a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) search operation to locate them.
In another unfortunate incident in Bilasipara, under Dhubri district, a teenage girl named Hasina Khatun from Fokiranijhar Pt II Village has gone missing while bathing in the Tipkai river, which originates in the Bhutan hills.
Hasina was reportedly swept away by the strong currents of the river while bathing with her friend. The SDRF has been deployed to conduct search operations to locate Hasina Khatun.
These incidents serve as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with river bathing, particularly during this time of the year when water levels can be unpredictable.
The concerned authorities and local communities are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such tragedies in the future.