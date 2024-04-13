Tragedy Strikes as Two Youths Drown in Pond While Bathing in Assam's Nagaon

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Tenga Basti, Balijuri, located in the Jamugurighat area under Nagaon district, two young individuals lost their lives after falling into a pond while bathing on Saturday.
The victims, identified as Ankit Srivastav (16), son of Jagat Srivastav and Owais Ahmed (15), son of Sher Khan both residents of No.9 Itakhola locality, were close friends. The unfortunate event occurred during what was intended to be a leisurely bath.
Police from the Itakhola police station, in collaboration with local residents, undertook a rescue operation after receiving reports of the incident.
The bodies of the two youths were recovered from the pond, which was approximately 20-feet deep, later in the evening. Subsequently, the bodies were transported for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Speaking to the media, an official from the Itakhola police station shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic mishap. The official stated, “Both the youths visited this hidden place, which we hadn't noticed before, in the evening. There were two more youths who accompanied them. All of them came to take a bath in the pond. The other two who are still alive said that both the youths don’t know how to swim. First, Sher Khan’s son Owais Ahmed fell inside the pond. To save him, Jagat Srivastav’s son Ankit Srivastav dived in the pond and unfortunately fell while attempting to rescue him. We managed to recover the bodies of the two youths.”