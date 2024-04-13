Tragedy Strikes as Two Youths Drown in Pond While Bathing in Assam's Nagaon

Speaking to the media, an official from the Itakhola police station shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic mishap. The official stated, “Both the youths visited this hidden place, which we hadn't noticed before, in the evening. There were two more youths who accompanied them. All of them came to take a bath in the pond. The other two who are still alive said that both the youths don’t know how to swim. First, Sher Khan’s son Owais Ahmed fell inside the pond. To save him, Jagat Srivastav’s son Ankit Srivastav dived in the pond and unfortunately fell while attempting to rescue him. We managed to recover the bodies of the two youths.”