Assam: Tension Erupts In Morigaon as Locals Fume Over Illegal Soil Mining

The Balidoonga village in Bhuragaon sub-division of Assam’s Morigaon witnessed a tense situation when excavators were deployed for soil excavation along the Brahmaputra River’s lower bank, reports emerged on Monday.
According to sources, the local residents vehemently opposed this activity, leading to a heated confrontation. The excavator operators fled as public protest intensified.
They were aided by tractors in their hasty escape.
Demanding swift action, the community requested the administration to address this alleged mining racket.
The incident has raised concerns about environmental impact and illegal activities in the region.
Authorities are under pressure to investigate and respond promptly to the escalating situation.
Earlier on July 23, Udalguri police arrested a ruling UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for his alleged involvement in running an illegal sand-stone syndicate in the region.
Udalguri police, under the aegis of Superintendent of Police (SP) Supriya Das, conducted a targeted drive against the illicit sand syndicate.
During the operation, two individuals, Akash Basumatary and Ravitram Boro, were arrested from Gitibari Mahal in connection with the illegal activity.