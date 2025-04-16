Assam: Tension Grips Duliajan Following Violent Clash Between Two Groups

A tense situation continues to prevail in Duliajan following a violent clash between two groups on the day of Bohag Bihu. The incident, which erupted in the Jutulibari 20 No. area of Naoholia on Tuesday, has led to widespread protests and unrest in the region.

Advertisment

According to reports, the conflict began when members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) intercepted a vehicle and questioned its occupants on suspicion. The situation quickly escalated, spreading rapidly and resulting in a major altercation involving local residents. The clash left three individuals—Adesh Praja, Raj Mura, and Logen Garh—injured.

Police were promptly deployed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. However, tensions flared again when members of both factions gathered at the Naoholia Police Outpost later that day, leading to further commotion. In a dramatic turn of events, one individual, identified as Lakhi Hazarika, allegedly arrived at the outpost armed with a sharp weapon and launched an attack on several people, including police personnel. He was later overpowered by an enraged mob and severely beaten.

In response, police arrested five members of the VDP—Prashanta Chetia, Prashanta Gogoi, Utpal Gohain, Purnakanta Gogoi, and Mukunda Gogoi. The arrests triggered widespread protests, with organizations including the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association, and the Adivasi Students’ Union joining hundreds of locals in gheraoing the Naoholia Police Outpost, demanding strict punishment for the accused.

Further tension arose when police attempted to transport the accused to a hospital, prompting angry reactions from protestors. On Wednesday, all five VDP members and another individual were produced before the Dibrugarh court.

Local residents and various organizations have raised serious concerns over what they allege is biased action by the police. Protesters questioned why only one group—specifically the VDP members—were sent to court while no action was taken against the other faction involved in the clash. Demonstrations were also held in front of the Duliajan police station, demanding impartial justice and strict accountability from law enforcement authorities.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate Targets Rs. 7.33 Crore in Assets Linked to Alleged MPLAD Fund Misuse