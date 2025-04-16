Enforcement Directorate Targets Rs. 7.33 Crore in Assets Linked to Alleged MPLAD Fund Misuse

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Guwahati Zonal Office has initiated a probe into the alleged misuse of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme, following an investigation into disproportionate assets linked to ACS Sukanya Borah, the former Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) of Kamrup (M), Assam. The ED has attached assets worth Rs. 7.33 Crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the ongoing case.

Advertisment

The investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell in Assam against Borah. The charges are based on suspicions that she possesses assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. The chargesheet filed by the Vigilance Cell claims that during the period from March 1, 2017, to February 28, 2023, Borah amassed assets totaling Rs. 8.14 Crore.

Upon further investigation, the ED discovered irregularities in Borah's financial dealings. Notably, a sum of Rs. 98.66 Lakh in cash was deposited into the bank accounts of Ms. Borah and her parents, despite no corresponding legitimate income.

The ED’s inquiry revealed that Borah allegedly utilized proceeds from the MPLAD fund to purchase three properties—land registered in the names of her parents and a close relative—amounting to Rs. 3.25 Crore in cash payments. In an attempt to conceal the origin of the funds, one of the properties was transferred to her father without any corresponding consideration, while another property was transferred to Borah through a gift deed from her father.

Additionally, Rs. 65.54 Lakh was found in Borah’s personal bank account, further complicating the case.

The ED continues to investigate the case, delving deeper into the financial transactions and uncovering potential connections to the misuse of public funds allocated through the MPLAD scheme.

Also Read: MPLAD Scam: CM's SVC Grills Sukanya Borah; Startling Facts Revealed