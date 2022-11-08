Assam: Tensions Continue To Flare At Golia Tollgate In Bajali

Tensions continued to rise at Golia tollgate near Bhawanipur in Bajali on Tuesday after allegations of thugs from outer states bullying locals surfaced.

Locals alleged that since the construction of the tollgate, they have faced harassment there. They said that people who passed the toll were harassed by the employees there.

Moreover, adding fuel to the fire, Bhawanipur Police released the manager of the tollgate, Humayun after just 24 hours.

According to reports, the tollgate is being run by a company named Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, which is not from Assam.

It may be noted that the manager, Humayun, had been arrested on Sunday following protests from members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the tollgate authorities. The personnel at the tollgate reportedly attacked protesters after which Police had to resort to lathi-charge and arrest the protesting members.