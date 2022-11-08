Al-Qaeda Operative From West Bengal Captured In J&K

An Al-Qaeda operative, hailing from West Bengal, was arrested in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police on Monday.

The Ramban Police recovered one grenade from his possession and registered an FIR against him.

"An Al-Qaeda operative was arrested by Ramban Police from the Ramban area. He is a resident of West Bengal. Further investigation going on," J-K Police said.

"Ramban police arrested one Al-Qaeda operative and recovered one grenade. An FIR u/s 7/25 Indian Arms Act, Sec 4 Explosive Act and 13, 20 UAPA has been registered at Ramban PS," it added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two hybrid terrorists from Kenusa Bandipora in the Union Territory.