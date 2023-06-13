Assam: Tensions Flare At Pabhoi Tea Estate After Death Of Employee

Tensions flared at the Pabhoi Tea Estate in Assam’s Biswanath on Tuesday following the death of a worker, reports emerged.
As per the reports, an employee died after coming under a tractor carrying tea leaves. Following the accident enraged employees of the tea estate gheraod the office.
Meanwhile, the deceased employee has been identified as Mohan Khadal, a contractual employee at the Pabhoi Tea Estate.
The enraged employees surrounded the tea estate office demanding damages to be paid for the loss of life of Khadal.
According to information received, the agitators demanded Rs 15 lakhs to be paid to family of the deceased tea garden employee. Moreover, they also sought the rehabilitation and pucca house facilities for the family members.
Earlier this month, a leopard on prowl attacked a tea garden worker leaving him grievously injured in Assam’s Golaghat district on June 7.
The leopard attacked the worker while he was working at a tea garden in Golaghat and sustained severe injuries, sources informed.
The injured worker had been identified as Bubul Mirdha who fortunately escaped from the leopard before succumbing from his injuries.
He was then immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition by the locals for treatment.