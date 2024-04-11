Assam: Tensions Flare in Nagaon After Accident; Police Intervene to Restore Order

In a tragic incident, a collision between a Maruti Swift and a Scooty in Nagaon's Kachua left a man seriously injured on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Rajiv Kuju who is also a teacher by profession.
However, tensions escalated as an enraged crowd damaged the vehicle responsible for the collision and detained passengers, including the driver.
Notably, Police intervened and opened fired to zero to control the situation and rescue the trapped passengers amid the chaotic scene.
In another instance, a terrible road accident unfolded at Panikhaiti on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday involving a public transport vehicle which left four passengers severely injured.
According to inputs from the site of the incident, the public transport vehicle, identified as a Tata Magic was carrying passengers when it went off the road as the driver lost control and fell into a ditch causing the accident.
The mishap took place near the Panikhaiti market along the Narengi-Chandrapur connecting road.
At least four of the passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident sustained serious injuries in the mishap. They were immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for improved treatment. However, their condition remains unknown as of now.