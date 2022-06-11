Assam: Tezpur Litchi Makes Its Way To UK

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed his delight at the launch of the export of the locally produced Litchi from Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district to United Kingdom.
CM Sarma was in Tezpur, where he also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Tezpur Convention Centre at Batamari.
He also held the cabinet meeting here.
"The export of the locally produced Litchi fruit will further help the local farmers to make more profits. This will also add a boost to the production of Litchi in local farms in the district," he said.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “A new landmark was added to the historic & cultural town of Tezpur. Glad to inaugurate a state-of-the art Tezpur Convention Centre at Batamari. I am sure the Centre will significantly boost cultural growth by serving as a venue for cultural meets, seminars, etc.”
The Assam CM also shared pictures of the newly inaugurated convention centre on social media.
He tweeted, “Delighted to launch the export of Tezpur Litchi, which has been given geographical indication (GI) tag for its excellent quality & pleasant flavor, to London by Agnigarh Farmer Producer Company through Kiega Exims at Tezpur Convention Center in Sonitpur dist.”
It may be noted that the Assam CM handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 2 lakhs to the next of kin of the victims of who drowned recently in a pond at Bokajan village.
The Assam CM tweeted, “Handed over ex-gratia cheques of ₹2 lakh each to next of kin of Anil Dahanga (6), Tamana Dahanga (10) & Suman Dahanga (11), all of whom drowned recently in a pond at Bokajan village, Sonitpur district. My deepest condolences to the bereaved and prayers for the departed souls.”