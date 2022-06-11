Assam: Tezpur Litchi Makes Its Way To UK

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed his delight at the launch of the export of the locally produced Litchi from Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district to United Kingdom.

CM Sarma was in Tezpur, where he also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Tezpur Convention Centre at Batamari.

He also held the cabinet meeting here.

"The export of the locally produced Litchi fruit will further help the local farmers to make more profits. This will also add a boost to the production of Litchi in local farms in the district," he said.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “A new landmark was added to the historic & cultural town of Tezpur. Glad to inaugurate a state-of-the art Tezpur Convention Centre at Batamari. I am sure the Centre will significantly boost cultural growth by serving as a venue for cultural meets, seminars, etc.”