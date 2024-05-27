Assam: Thief Jumps Into River in Rangia to Escape Police Custody

In a sensational incident, a criminal allegedly escaped from police custody in Assam's Rangia, reports said on Monday.
According to sources, the Rangia police nabbed the accused identified as Xun Ahmed in connection to a theft case.
However, after he was about to be placed in the lockup, he managed to break free from the officers and flee the spot.
Despite the police's immediate and strenuous efforts to capture him, Ahmed managed to evade them by jumping into the nearby Borolia River.
Currently, the Rangia police have launched an extensive search operation near the Borolia river and surrounding areas to recapture the fugitive.
Reportedly, Xun Ahmed is known to be involved in multiple criminal activities, including chain snatching and various thefts and robberies in the past.
The police are determined to bring him back into custody and are using all available resources to track him down. The search operation is ongoing, and the authorities are urging anyone with information on Son Ahmed's whereabouts to come forward.