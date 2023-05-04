Armed Dacoits Loot Businessman’s Residence in Assam’s Dhemaji

A group of three dacoits looted the residence of a businessman in Assam’s Dhemaji district during the early hours of Thursday.
The incident took place at Sukapha Nagar in Dhemaji where the three armed dacoits entered the residence of the businessman, identified as Santosh Dutta, and looted cash and gold jewellery worth more than lakhs from his residence.
During the time when they attempted to flee, the businessman’s family courageously was able to nab one of the dacoits and handed over to the police.
The police seized one 9mm pistol from his possession.
Earlier on April 30, a few unidentified people looted Rs. 10 lakh cash from a vehicle in Bokakhat.
The incident was reported at a weekly market in Bokakhat where the dacoits broke the glass of a Swift Dzire car and looted the cash kept inside the vehicle.
The money belonged to businessman Abdus Sattar who is a resident of Nagaon and involved in buffalo business.
Abdus went to the market to buy a buffalo for his business when the dacoits looted the money from his vehicle in the market.