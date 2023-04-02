Assam: Third Grade Employee Suspended for Misconduct in Nalbari

A third-grade employee at the Nalbari Deputy Commissioner's office, Masiuz Zaman, was suspended for misconduct on Sunday. This comes in the wake of a complaint filed by a Deputy Registrar of Tihu, who accused Zaman of behaving inappropriately with him.

The Commissioner of Nalbari has ordered the suspension of Zaman on the basis of the complaint filed by the Deputy Registrar. The incident has caused quite a stir in the administrative circles of the district, with many expressing shock at the behavior of the accused employee.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the Deputy Registrar visited the Nalbari DC's office. Zaman, who was on duty that day, allegedly misbehaved with the visitor, leading to a heated argument between the two. The Deputy Registrar later filed a complaint with the Commissioner's office, citing the incident and demanded action against the accused employee.

Following the complaint, an internal investigation was conducted by the Commissioner's office, which found Zaman guilty of misconduct. The Commissioner immediately ordered his suspension pending further inquiry into the matter. The decision has been welcomed by many, who feel that such behavior is unacceptable in a public office.

Speaking on the incident, the Deputy Registrar expressed his satisfaction with the action taken by the authorities. He urged everyone to maintain decorum and professionalism in the workplace, saying that such incidents should not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the accused employee has been advised to cooperate with the authorities and provide a satisfactory explanation for his behavior. The Commissioner has warned that strict action will be taken if any evidence of misconduct is found against him.

