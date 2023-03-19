Assam Govt Suspends IAS Officer Over Financial Irregularities

An IAS officer was suspended in Assam on Saturday in connection with a case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds during her tenure.

The IAS officer has been identified as Sewali Devi Sharma, Secretary to the Assam Government, Agriculture Department.

According to reports from Department of School Education, Sewali opened five bank accounts without the approval of the Government of Assam during her tenure as Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT.

“It has also been reported that Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department, the then Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT was the sole signatory and FRBM rules were not followed in respect of the above mentioned 5 (five) numbers of bank accounts whereas it has also been reported that a report of Enquiry on the functioning of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) under SCERT found financial irregularities and very credible references of misappropriation of fund,” the notice read.

Earlier in the day, at least four ACS officers were suspended in connection with the Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam in Assam.

According to sources, a fund was allocated from MP Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund for construction of road in Assam’s Barpeta.

However, the bill was released without completion of 75 per cent of the work.

The scam came to light when the CM’s Special Vigilance cell had conducted an investigation where it was found that the four suspended officers signed the bill before completion of 75 percent of the road construction work.