Assam: Third Phase of Gunotsav Begins

The third phase of Gunotsav in Assam began on Wednesday. The third phase include 91 students from 11 districts in Baksa, Cachar, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong districts of the state.

The assessment will take place between June 2 and June 4.

Gunotsav is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

It may be recalled that the first phase of Gunotsav 2022 was held from May 11 to May 14 in 11 districts. Its second phase was conducted from May 23 to 26. The two phases cover 46,251 government, provincialized and tea garden managed schools covering 42,51,524 students.

