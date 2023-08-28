Assam: Three Accused Granted Bail In Dhekiajuli PDS Rice Scam

Three accused who were allegedly involved in the public distribution system (PDS) rice scam at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district were granted bail by the special court on Monday.
According to sources, Surajit Senapati, Aniruddha Palit and Purnakanta Bora were those who got the bail.
It is to be mentioned that the special court had earlier granted bail to six other people involved in the scam.
The Chief Minister’s special vigilance team detained seven people from Dhekiajuli on June 30. The detained persons included five fair price shop owners and two employees of a cooperative society.
As per reports, allegations were leveled against the seven persons for illegally selling rice that was meant to beneficiaries.