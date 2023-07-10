Dhekiajuli PDS Rice Scam: 4 More Govt Employees Arrested

Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has arrested four more government employees from Assam’s Dhekiajuli for their alleged involvement in a public distribution system (PDS) scam.
The arrested persons have been identified as Deputy Director Montu Kumar Das, Senior administrative assistant Kulen Saikia, retired Superintendent Mujibuddin Ahmed, and retired DDS Bharat Chandra Bordoloi. Montu Kumar Das was the deputy director of the Food and Civil Supplies department.
All the persons were arrested by the Sonitpur CM Vigilance Cell on Monday, sources said.
Notably, last month, an alleged PDS rice scam was unearthed at Dhekiajuli area of Sonitpur district. In this regard, seven persons were taken under custody of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell for interrogation. The detained persons include five fair price shop owners and two employees of a cooperative society.
Allegations were leveled against the seven persons for illegally selling rice that was meant to beneficiaries. The detained persons are Surajit Senapati, Anirudh Pal, Bhaskarjyoti Kar, Khubir Tati, Subrat Bonik, Mridul Taran and Ashok Ghosh.